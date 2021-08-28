Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

