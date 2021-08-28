Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,475 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

