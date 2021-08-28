Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

URBN stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 229.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

