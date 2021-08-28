Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

