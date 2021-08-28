PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.22) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,378.50.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.