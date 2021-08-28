Barclays Raises Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $72.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,532,375 shares of company stock worth $92,419,074. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Progyny by 12.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.