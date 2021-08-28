Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

