ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $35.40

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $34.47. ScanSource shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $919.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

