Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

