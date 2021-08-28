Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $372.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

