Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 54,464 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,022,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,681,773.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

Qualys stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

