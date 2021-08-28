Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 54,464 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,022,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,681,773.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.
Qualys stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
