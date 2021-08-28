Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT opened at $21.53 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.