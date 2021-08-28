FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,262 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 91,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after buying an additional 207,791 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

