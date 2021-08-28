Millennium Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.75 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.