Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

KRKR stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

