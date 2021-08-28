iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Get iPower alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPW. Roth Capital started coverage on iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IPW opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. iPower has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPower (IPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.