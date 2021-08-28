Millennium Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 162,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,538,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,507,059.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $106,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,497,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,325 shares of company stock worth $778,687. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.