Zacks Investment Research Lowers FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

