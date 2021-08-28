Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

