Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.