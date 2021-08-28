Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the July 29th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BRFH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.