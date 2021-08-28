Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the July 29th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bionomics stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops therapeutics for cancer and diseases of the central nervous system. The company operates through following segments: Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services. The Drug discovery and development segment engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of compounds to match a target product profile.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.