Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 168.8% in August

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the July 29th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKIMF. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BKIMF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

