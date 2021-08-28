Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 157,702 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 353,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $75,000.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

