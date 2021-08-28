Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.