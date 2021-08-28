Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEO opened at $9.48 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

