Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUV opened at $11.72 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $438.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

