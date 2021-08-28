Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,004 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.75 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LASR. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

