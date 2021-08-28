Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $362.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

