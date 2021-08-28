Royal Bank of Canada Buys 37,946 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 212,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 662.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 112,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XXII shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.81. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

