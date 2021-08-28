Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,369 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 652.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

