Sidoti Raises Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $80.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 100.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Hills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

