SVB Leerink Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $1,040.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $975.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.68.

ISRG opened at $1,036.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $975.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $1,061.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are going to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,184 shares of company stock worth $36,664,984. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

