Morgan Stanley Sells 3,230 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 377.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 22.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

