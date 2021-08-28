Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VGM opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

