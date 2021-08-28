Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

