Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

