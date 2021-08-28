$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $9.45 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $29.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $32.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.67 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

