NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Raised to $64.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by Truist from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $63.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.