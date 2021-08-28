Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Lowered to $41.50

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $41.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.