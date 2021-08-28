Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

