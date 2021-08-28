JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

