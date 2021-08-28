Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INOV. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

