Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abcam by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abcam by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 386,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,527,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.64 on Friday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 98.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

