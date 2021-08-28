Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $649,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $18,337,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.