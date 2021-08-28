Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,255,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

