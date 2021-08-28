Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.