Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley cut Victoria’s Secret from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

