BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 80.2% in August

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the July 29th total of 793,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHTG. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%. On average, research analysts predict that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

