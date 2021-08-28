Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.48. Cadiz shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 16,822 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of -0.16.
About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
