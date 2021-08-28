Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.48. Cadiz shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 16,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

